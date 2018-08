Gary signs off from RFDS

Gary Oldman at the RFDS base at the airport. Mr Oldman has spent 40 years with the local Flying Doctor and tomorrow will retire as its head of information technology. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Gary Oldman at the RFDS base at the airport. Mr Oldman has spent 40 years with the local Flying Doctor and tomorrow will retire as its head of information technology. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

Nowadays if you need the Flying Doctor your call will be shot through via satellite but Gary Oldman misses the days when the bushies got on the two-way radio and chatted away like galahs.

Forty years ago when Mr Oldman joined the local Royal Flying Doctor Service as a radio operator, radio was replacing telegrams as the outback properties’ only link with the outside world.

For much of his time he has been in charge of communications for the entire south-eastern section - from Broken Hill to Sydney to Launceston - and he has seen, and made, some big changes as radio gave way to computers, mobile phones and satellite technology.

Please log in to read the whole article.