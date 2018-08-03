Roo goal machine

South’s Tyler McKenzie and Central’s Josh Hanford close in on the loose ball on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling South’s Tyler McKenzie and Central’s Josh Hanford close in on the loose ball on Wednesday night. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

South enjoyed a tune-up on their way to finals with a huge 143-point win over Central in round 14 of the Under 18s on Wednesday night.

The Roos welcomed back Tyler McKenzie as well as juniors Luke Collins and Adam Slattery. Ruckman Kalum McKenzie was their only notable out. Central had just 16 players as they look forward to the end of a tough season.

South started out hot with a goal less than a minute in through captain Jye Smith. They would kick another four goals as they completely dominated the contest with 15 inside fifties to Central’s two.

Please log in to read the whole article.