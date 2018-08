Prelim preview

West’s Jack Burke runs down the middle as North’s Tom McRae gives chase. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling West’s Jack Burke runs down the middle as North’s Tom McRae gives chase. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

The finals of the AFL Broken Hill Under 18s competition are set and if Wednesday night’s clash between West and North is anything to go by then their preliminary final will be an absolute classic.

After an intense first five minutes with both sides cracking in and applying tons of pressure, West’s Kingsley Hocking, in his first match since round six, put his side up with the first goal of the game.

North were able to hit back thanks to goals by Luke Hall and Dan Kennedy but in a very back-and-forth opening, goals to Jake Trengove and Brock Ellis gave the Robins a six-point lead at quarter time.

