Southern basin snubbed

By Craig Brealey

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has paid to map the history of Aboriginal settlement in the northern basin but has no plans to do the same in the southern basin.

The work, which was contracted to a Canadian company, took two years and this week the maps were handed to traditional owners at a ceremony in Brewarrina.

“The maps detail traditional knowledge handed down through generations of the Euahlayi Nation and other traditional owners, and record their locations for hunting, fishing, ceremonies, harvesting plants and herbs, as well as burial mounds, campsites and sacred areas of deep spiritual significance,” said the MDBA’s head of Partnerships, Carl Binning.

