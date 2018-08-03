Two hurt in crash
Friday, 3rd August, 2018
An overturned car on the Sydney Road. PICTURE: Broken Hill Fire Station
Two people were taken to hospital yesterday afternoon after a collision between a sedan and a four-wheel drive in Iodide Street.
Police, firefighters and the ambulance attended the accident about 3.30pm and a mother and son in the car were transported to hospital.
The sedan was apparently hit in the rear while it was waiting to turn into a driveway.
