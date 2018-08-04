Aboriginal leader says the Coorong is dying

By Craig Brealey

An Aboriginal leader from the Coorong said his people had been ignored by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority which had yet to even show them the details of a major engineering project at the mouth of the Murray River.

Grant Rigney from the Ngarrindjeri Regional Authority said the Coorong was dying and he warned everyone that “what happens to country happens to you.”

Mr Rigney has been involved in Ngarrindjeri water issues since 2002 and on Thursday he gave evidence to the SA Royal Commission into the Murray-Darling Basin Plan about his dealings with the MDBA.

