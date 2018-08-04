Sydney artist wins prestigious prize

Amanda Izzard’s zinc plate etching, Squall over Kata Tjuta. Amanda Izzard’s zinc plate etching, Squall over Kata Tjuta.

By Michael Murphy

Sydney artist Amanda Izzard last night won the $15,000 Pro Hart Outback Art Prize with her zinc plate etching, Squall over Kata Tjuta.

In announcing the prize before a crowd at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery, guest judge Gordon Morrison described the work as “majestic”.

“There’s no ambiguity about the outback in this subject,” he said. “But it does demand that you move over to it before it reveals its secrets.”

Please log in to read the whole article.