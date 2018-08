Councillors tour Mildura tip

City councillors visited Mildura’s waste depot this week to learn more about recycling and management of landfill.

They were interested to see about how other councils were managing the growing problem of waste having to be buried.

“Wentworth and Mildura councils use their green waste to keep down the dust at their tips and to cover their old landfill sites,” Clr Marion Browne said.

