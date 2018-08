South unstoppable

Bryce Pollard has been in great form throughout the 2018 season for South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Bryce Pollard has been in great form throughout the 2018 season for South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Today at the Alma Oval, the Bulldogs face the unenviable task of taking on an unbeaten South team at home on their old timer’s weekend.

Last time they met:

Please log in to read the whole article.