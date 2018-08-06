Boomers charge

Lisiate Talalima prepares to pass in Saturday’s preliminary final. Lisiate Talalima prepares to pass in Saturday’s preliminary final.

By By Tyler Hannigan

The Wilcannia Boomerangs have charged their way into yet another Outback Rugby League decider after thrashing the Broken Hill Saints 50 to 12 on Saturday at the Lamb Oval.

Wilcannia opened the scoring with Kevin Newman crossing for a try following a Saints error deep in their own defensive half. Lisiate Talalima made no mistake with the conversion attempt to give the Boomers an early 6-0 lead.

Their lead was short lived, however, thanks to a brilliant full-field run by Saints star Dwayne Morgan after he pounced on a loose ball. Morgan converted his try to tie things up at 6-6.

