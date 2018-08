Pies show class

Jordan Cox kicks on Saturday. Cox kicked five goals and was one of Central’s best. PICTURE: Liam McKee Jordan Cox kicks on Saturday. Cox kicked five goals and was one of Central’s best. PICTURE: Liam McKee

By By Liam McKee

The Central Magpies flew to their third win this year over the West Robins by 74 points in round 13 action at the Jubilee oval.

Central won the toss and had first use of a four to six-goal wind towards the city-end of the oval. The Pies received a boost with Dylan Stuart and Heath Harris returning to their line-up. West were striving for just their second win in 2018 and mathematically could still make the finals. However, the Robins were hindered by a number of being out.

The first quarter was a closely contested affair as both sides scored early.

Please log in to read the whole article.