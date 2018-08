Bridge smash

A freight train slowly approaches a railway bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator on Kanandah Road. PICTURE: Michael Murphy A freight train slowly approaches a railway bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator on Kanandah Road. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

A damage bill of more than half a million dollars is expected after a semi-trailer loaded with an excavator smashed into the Kanandah Road railway bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The truck belonged to the contractors building the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline and it was travelling south along Kanandah Road about 1.30pm when the accident happened.

The excavator impacted the bridge just to the left of the “low clearance 5.3m” sign, slightly bending a major steel support and smashing out a small section of the concrete structure.

Please log in to read the whole article.