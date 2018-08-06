Plan ‘good in theory’

By Craig Brealey

The Murray-Darling Basin Plan was sound in theory but if irrigators kept being given the money meant to restore the rivers the system would eventually fail everyone, the SA Royal Commission heard this week.

Originally the idea was to buy water that had been over-allocated and return it to the environment but politics and a destructive drive for efficiency had got in the way, two witnesses told Commissioner Bret Walker SC at the hearings in Adelaide.

Dr Adam Loch, from the University of Adelaide’s Centre for Global Food and Resources, and Dr David Adamson from the School of Economics at the University of Queensland, said the Commonwealth had dumped the buyback scheme in favour of so-called on-farm efficiencies.

