Bush kids unite

Flossy Young (7) and Ruby Pearce (8) watching the races at the School of the Air’s annual athletics carnival yesterday. `PICTURES: Emily Roberts Flossy Young (7) and Ruby Pearce (8) watching the races at the School of the Air’s annual athletics carnival yesterday. `PICTURES: Emily Roberts

Broken Hill turned on the good weather for the School of the Air’s athletics carnival yesterday.

The sun was shining and the children, along with students from White Cliffs and Tibooburra, were having a great time at the Picton Oval.

“Today has been a beautiful day,” said SOTA principal Kylie Green. “We had a practice run at the school yesterday and it was very windy.”

Please log in to read the whole article.