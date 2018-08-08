Silver City first to test tech

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill is set to be the first city to test out Webster Care’s electronic prescribing technology.

Outback Pharmacies will do the trial which involves logging onto a patient database to find prescriptions rather than waiting for hand-written scripts from the doctor, said Webster Care’s Marion Bush.

“They can log on electronically to our medical prescribed portal, review the current profile in real time,” said Ms Bush.

