Brooks medal

Stan Brooks and grandson Jayden with the newly redesigned Stan Brooks Medal.

By Tyler Hannigan

AFL Broken Hill has unveiled the newly-designed Stan Brooks Medal designed by Brooks’ grandson Jayden.

The medal, given to the best player in the League grand final, was renamed last year in honour of Stan Brooks. Brooks won a total of nine premierships at West and South and is also a past AFL Broken Hill chairman.

It has now been redesigned by Jayden Brooks, grandson of Stan and son of South goal kicking legend Brad Brooks.

