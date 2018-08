FIRM FAVOURITE

The proposed plans for the Line of Lode development. PICTURE: Supplied The proposed plans for the Line of Lode development. PICTURE: Supplied

By Myles Burt

Line of Lode development

A $30 million Line of Lode development stood a good chance of being funded through the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund, according to Barwon MP Kevin Humphries.

The State Government has announced its 20-year vision for NSW, which aims to allocate the legacy funds solely to regional areas.

