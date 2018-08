Missing people

By Myles Burt

Police are reminding locals to keep their eyes peeled for missing residents as it’s Missing Person’s Week.

Around 160 people go missing across NSW each week, with 65 per cent of missing people under the age of 18. Yet, with the help of the community and Police efforts 99 per cent of all missing people are located.

Inspector Yvette Smith said wayward tourists are usually easy to find.

Please log in to read the whole article.