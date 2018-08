Lockers for homeless youth

Headspace staff (from left) Tahlia Kerin, Service and Community Officer, Rynnette Gentle, Manager, and Marnie Fairholm, Administration Support Officer with the lockers available to homeless youths. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Headspace staff (from left) Tahlia Kerin, Service and Community Officer, Rynnette Gentle, Manager, and Marnie Fairholm, Administration Support Officer with the lockers available to homeless youths. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Headspace Broken Hill have storage lockers available to people 12 to 25 years old who are homeless or at risk of it.

The lockers are free and provide a place for the young people to keep personal items safe during tough times.

“It’s not just about the lockers, it’s about access and hopefully we can help them in other ways when they come in for the locker code,” said Headspace Broken Hill’s manager, Rynnette Gentle.

Please log in to read the whole article.