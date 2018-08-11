Consultation claims false, says mayor

By Craig Brealey

Broken Hill’s mayor says that the Department of Primary Industries has not met City Council recently to discuss the NSW Government’s plans to restructure the Menindee Lakes.

On Thursday the office of the Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Water, Niall Blair, told the BDT that the DPI had briefed the council about the contentious proposal.

“In recent weeks the Department has held preliminary consultation with many community groups, including the Broken Hill Council,” a spokeswoman for Mr Blair said.

