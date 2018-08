100 without a home

Cameron Leiper (left) and Rahel Boon with Mission Australia.PICTURES: Emily Ferguson Cameron Leiper (left) and Rahel Boon with Mission Australia.PICTURES: Emily Ferguson

Every night in Broken Hill just over 100 people are without a home, according to a local charity.

To highlight this shocking situation, a Homelessness Week community event was held in the Town Square to give people a chance to get help and meet service providers.

There were also information stands, a free barbecue and soup as well as activities for children.

