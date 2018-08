Pies rise for past players

Brent Christie returns to Central’s team today to face the South Roos at the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Brent Christie returns to Central’s team today to face the South Roos at the Alma Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

On their past players’ weekend, Central face the unenviable task of heading to the Alma Oval today to take on the unbeaten South on their home deck.

Last time they met:

South: 14.16 (100) def Central: 3.8 (26)

Please log in to read the whole article.