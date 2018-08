BOOMERS BRILLIANT

Wilcannia coach Michael Jones and captain Ethan Harris with the Ron Cochrane Cup after winning the grand final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Wilcannia coach Michael Jones and captain Ethan Harris with the Ron Cochrane Cup after winning the grand final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A four-try to one second half has led the Wilcannia Boomerangs to a memorable Outback Rugby League grand final win over Menindee Yabbies on Sunday at the Jubilee Oval.

In front of a jam-packed crowd - the biggest the Jube has seen in quite some time - both clubs gave it their all in a see-sawing match befitting of a grand final but it was almost called off in the first half.

A number of scuffles turned into heated fights between the sides as the officials struggled to get the game under control. After a lengthy delay Menindee’s Malcolm Williams, who had already been sin binned earlier in the half, and Wilcannia’s Michael Johnson were sent off and the game got back on track.

