DA for new pound

An aerial view of the proposed pound location next to the RFDS base. IMAGE: Google An aerial view of the proposed pound location next to the RFDS base. IMAGE: Google

By Michael Murphy

Broken Hill City Council has submitted a development application to build a $250,000 animal pound near the Royal Flying Doctors Service at the local airport.

The plan involves adapting a former refuelling workshop to lock up unwanted cats and dogs.

It includes 20 kennels, a cattery, a vet room, an office, dangerous dogs enclosures, and an animal exercise yard.

