DA for new pound
Monday, 13th August, 2018
An aerial view of the proposed pound location next to the RFDS base. IMAGE: Google
By Michael Murphy
Broken Hill City Council has submitted a development application to build a $250,000 animal pound near the Royal Flying Doctors Service at the local airport.
The plan involves adapting a former refuelling workshop to lock up unwanted cats and dogs.
It includes 20 kennels, a cattery, a vet room, an office, dangerous dogs enclosures, and an animal exercise yard.
Please log in to read the whole article.