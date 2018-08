Dialysis Unit upgrade

(From left) Muriel Hunter, Alan Wong and Geraldine McGettigan with one of the new dialysis machines and chairs at the local hospital. PICTURE: Emily Roberts (From left) Muriel Hunter, Alan Wong and Geraldine McGettigan with one of the new dialysis machines and chairs at the local hospital. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The Dialysis Unit at Broken Hill Hospital has received an upgrade of technically advanced haemodialysis machines.

Seven new Fresenius 5008 haemodialysis machines and dialysis chairs were installed recently in the hospital’s Dialysis Unit.

“These new machines are more technically advanced and will provide better patient outcomes for our dialysis dependent patients,” Geraldine McGettigan, Nurse Unit Manager, Dialysis Unit, Broken Hill Health Service said.

