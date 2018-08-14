Labor supports Imperial Lakes
Tuesday, 14th August, 2018
By Emily Roberts
Labor candidate for the upcoming State election, Darriea Turley, has thrown her support behind the push to reopen the Imperial Lakes.
The talk of reopening the Imperial Lakes has come from a local Councillor Tom Kennedy and the newly formed 25 in 25 committee.
Further discussion on reopening the Imperial Lakes had been welcomed by the National Party’s local state and federal members of
