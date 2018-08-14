Labor supports Imperial Lakes

By Emily Roberts

Labor candidate for the upcoming State election, Darriea Turley, has thrown her support behind the push to reopen the Imperial Lakes.

The talk of reopening the Imperial Lakes has come from a local Councillor Tom Kennedy and the newly formed 25 in 25 committee.

Further discussion on reopening the Imperial Lakes had been welcomed by the National Party’s local state and federal members of

Please log in to read the whole article.