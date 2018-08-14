Cumming on injury list

By Tyler Hannigan

Ex-local Isaac Cumming has become the latest victim of the GWS injury crisis after hurting his shoulder in the NEAFL on Saturday.

Cumming was seen in a sling following the Giants’ 70-point belting of Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium in what was a horror day for the Suns with Richmond beating their senior side by 74 points later in the day.

Cumming was drafted in 2016 and made his senior debut back earlier this season, playing two games against North Melbourne and West Coast, but has spent the rest of the season playing for the Giants reserves in the NEAFL.

