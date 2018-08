Dusty Spring

By Emily Roberts

As the city starts to enter spring it is sure to be even dustier as the usually strong September winds arrive.

In the final month of winter, high winds have already caused some dusty days and it seems there is not much that can be done about it.

City Council does work to suppress dust on their properties and construction sites but it does not have much control over the rest of the city.

