Rockin’ and Rolling

Some of the 80s rock stars from the Variery Bash rocking out at their pit stop in Broken Hill yesterday morning. A convoy of more than 90 cars paid a visit to North Public School to make a sizeable donation before continuing their 4300km journey around our great country. FULL STORY AND MORE PHOTOS: PAGE 2 PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Some of the 80s rock stars from the Variery Bash rocking out at their pit stop in Broken Hill yesterday morning. A convoy of more than 90 cars paid a visit to North Public School to make a sizeable donation before continuing their 4300km journey around our great country. FULL STORY AND MORE PHOTOS: PAGE 2 PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

A colourful convoy of more than 90 Variety Bash cars visited the North Public School yesterday, bringing with them donations of playground equipment including a tilted sky runner and cubby house.

“The new playground equipment will allow the students to explore and be active, all promoting good health and wellbeing,” said North principal Brett Cumming.

The Variety Bash grant to Broken Hill North Public School is one of the ten donations to schools which total more than $70,000 worth of equipment and resources to help regional kids overcome barriers such as isolation, financial hardship, disability and sickness to reach their full potential.

Please log in to read the whole article.