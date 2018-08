‘Wise’ choice

Broken Hill Real Estate’s Clifford Wren in front of a home listed for sale. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Broken Hill Real Estate’s Clifford Wren in front of a home listed for sale. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill has been listed as a wise investment location, among other regional towns, according to a new report.

The “Price Predictor Index” for winter 2018, a research report written by experts at hotspotting.com.au, has mentioned Broken Hill as part of a “power region” of small and remote towns that are being viewed as attractive locations to invest.

Terry Ryder, a specialist researcher on residential property and the creator of hotspotting.com.au said that “in the last 12 months we’re seeing the rate of growth is much stronger than it was two years ago” in Broken Hill.

Please log in to read the whole article.