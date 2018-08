Sheedy entertains ol’ Maggies

Kevin Sheedy re-enacts his famous jacket twirl at Central’s past players’ function on Sunday. PICTURE: Tim Gimbert Kevin Sheedy re-enacts his famous jacket twirl at Central’s past players’ function on Sunday. PICTURE: Tim Gimbert

By Tyler Hannigan

The Central Football Club hosted their past players’ function last Sunday with an AFL legend entertaining the large crowd.

Former Richmond premiership player and Essendon premiership coach Kevin Sheedy was the guest speaker for the event and kept the 200-plus crowd enthralled with stories from his life and football career.

As well as hearing from Sheedy, Central inducted Frank Sultana and the late Bob Heuzenroeder into their Hall of Fame.

