Small radio station of the year

(Back left) Patrick Kreitner, Jess Picken and Dion Woodman with their Bilby Awards. PICTURE: Emily Roberts (Back left) Patrick Kreitner, Jess Picken and Dion Woodman with their Bilby Awards. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Community radio station 2DryFM 107.7 has taken out a gong for the Small Station of the Year in SA.

Three members from the station - Patrick Kreitner, Jess Picken and Dion Woodman - travelled to South Australia to attend the SA Community Broadcasting Association Bilby Awards.

They won three out of 11 awards; the other two were for Coverage of a Sporting Event and Best Sponsorship Message.

