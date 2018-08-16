IMPERAL FORCES

By Emily Roberts

The recent discussion about reopening Imperial Lakes to the public has prompted a debate between the local State MP and the mayor about what was being done to benefit the city.

MP Kevin Humphries asked what City Council was doing and mayor Darriea Turley responded by asking why he had ignored projects put forward by council.

Mr Humphries has backed the idea of reopening the lakes and said the government had invested much in Broken Hill.

