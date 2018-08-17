Lakes plan legal doubt

By Craig Brealey

The legality of the works proposed for the Menindee Lakes and the Darling River was questioned at the South Australian Royal Commission into the Murray-Darling Basin yesterday.

Commissioner Bret Walker SC asked how the Menindee Lakes Water Saving Project could be part of the Basin Plan when there had been no proper consultation with people on the river or in the town.

The commission, sitting in Adelaide, resumed yesterday and took evidence from Rob and Katharine McBride of Tolarno Station, 45km south of Menindee.

