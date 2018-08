Warm welcome for truckies

The convoy moved on just before dawn broke over horizon, powering out the homestretch to Condobolin.PICTURES: Myles Burt The convoy moved on just before dawn broke over horizon, powering out the homestretch to Condobolin.PICTURES: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A convoy of around 20 hay bale trucks travelling from Northam, WA, left Broken Hill early yesterday morning as they looked to complete a 3459km trip to Condobolin to provide crucial drought assistance to farmers. The Rapid Relief Team received a warm welcome from locals who were ecstatic over their efforts to help out during the current state-wide drought.

From BDT’s Facebook page:

“There is still good in this world. Generous people and caring!” - Raymond Campbell

