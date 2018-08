Hermannson takes on world

By Michael Murphy

Broken Hill Tae-Kwondo master Lee Hermansson is on a high after returning from the world championships with a silver medal around his neck.

The highly-decorated martial artist skipped across the South Pacific Ocean earlier this month, flying to Melbourne, New Zealand, and then a 22-hour flight to Bueno Aires with the Australian team.

He must have done something right on the flight over. The 48-year-old was bestowed the honour of leading the Australian team in the parade of nations at the opening ceremony before a packed stadium in the Argentine capital.

