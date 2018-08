Outback struggle

A kangaroo bounds along the Silverton road this week. PICTURE: Myles Burt A kangaroo bounds along the Silverton road this week. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Tim Dornin

Starving kangaroos are looting rubbish tips for scraps and eating almost anything left out, including cardboard, as the drought tightens its grip on the Far West.

The roo population across the region remains high but just as livestock are pressed to find food in dustbowl paddocks, tens of thousands are struggling to survive.

Some farmers are even feeding them on the properties alongside their remaining sheep, unable to watch animals simply starve to death.

