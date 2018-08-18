HARD TO IGNORE

By Craig Brealey

A local grazier says he is confident that the Royal Commission into the Murray-Darling Basin will eventually call “the bad guys” to account.

Robert McBride, of Tolarno Station on the Darling River below Menindee, said authorities would find it hard to ignore the evidence being presented to the commission sitting in Adelaide.

Mr McBride and his wife Katharine fronted the commission on Thursday and, over the course of three hours, described to Commissioner Bret Walker SC the efforts of government and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority over many years to destroy the river and the Menindee Lakes.

