Preliminary preview

Rhys Carman in action last week. Playing across half-back, Carman was one of North's best against the Robins. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

In the final round of local AFL today, North travel to the Memorial Oval to face Central in an early preview of next weekend’s preliminary final.

Last time they met:

North: 13.8 (86) def Central: 7.9 (51)

