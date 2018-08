Panthers battle Joeys

Celtic goalkeeper Makayla Berg kicks out earlier in the season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Celtic goalkeeper Makayla Berg kicks out earlier in the season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

West will look to consolidate top spot on the A Grade ladder tomorrow when they take on St Joes in round 13 of the Broken Hill soccer season.

Following a 3-1 win last weekend over Alma, West snagged top spot from Celtic who could only manage a draw later in the day. Jordan Cox, Tim Symonds and Wade Gepp all scored for the Panthers in the win.

While another win tomorrow wouldn’t guarantee top spot by any means, it would put West in the pole position with two rounds to go.

