Artist debuts at the Grand

Artist Ryan Hoffmann has taken up residency at West Darling Arts where he has been working on his new exhibition for the Desert Equinox Program.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Artist-in-residence Ryan Hoffmann will be debuting his exhibition Orchid at the West Darling Art Exchange this weekend.

The display will consist of eight elliptical moulded paintings cast in the ground.

Mr Hoffmann has been testing the year-long process, with his residency allowing him to produce and showcase his technical works to the public.

