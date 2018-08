Great day for cakes

President of the BH Cake Decorators, Amanda Gasmier, with children Jackson (8) and Katie Learmonth (5) and some of the yummy items that will be made on Saturday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts President of the BH Cake Decorators, Amanda Gasmier, with children Jackson (8) and Katie Learmonth (5) and some of the yummy items that will be made on Saturday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The Broken Hill Cake Decorators will hold an Open Day on Saturday at the Zinc Bowling Club.

It will run from 10.30am to 4pm and everyone is welcome to come by to watch demonstrations and learn some tricks of the trade such as how to cover a cake in fondant, and make unique cake shapes and decorations.

“You can learn how to decorate unusual cake shapes, there will be demonstrations on making Quandong flowers and in the afternoon (2pm-4pm) there will be demonstrations on making buttercream,” said publicity officer Vicki Sladden.

