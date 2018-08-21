Unite and fight for the Barka
Tuesday, 21st August, 2018
William “Badger” Bates
By Craig Brealey
The old game of “divide and rule” is being played to push through the destructive plans for the Menindee Lakes and the Darling River, says one of the leaders of the Barkindji people.
The Darling is a single river but for the designs of the Murray-Darling Basin plan it was being cut into bits, William “Badger” Bates said yesterday.
Government will hold a “consultation” meeting with irrigators, another for graziers, yet another in the river towns and separate meetings with black people and white, he said.
