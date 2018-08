South skipper caps off a super season

Marc Purcell, shown in action on Saturday, has taken out the 2018 BDT Media Award after a superb 2018 season. PICTURE: Liam McKee Marc Purcell, shown in action on Saturday, has taken out the 2018 BDT Media Award after a superb 2018 season. PICTURE: Liam McKee

By Tyler Hannigan

Marc Purcell has won his first BDT Media Award, sponsored by Sampsons Shoes, after a superb 2018 for the South Roos who went unbeaten through the regular season.

South captain Purcell finished on 21 votes, six clear of last year’s winner Jayden Kelly of North on 15. Purcell’s teammate Cody Schorn was third on 12 votes and Eddie Morgan, the 2016 Lionel Johnston and Mail Medalist, was fourth on 11.

Despite having won premierships and a Lionel Johnston Medal in 2015, Purcell said that 2018 has been his most enjoyable year.

