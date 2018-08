Roo culling easier

The NSW Government has cut kangaroo culling restrictions. PICTURE: Patrick Martin

By Myles Burt

The NSW Government has loosened regulations to make it easier to cull kangaroos during the drought.

The exemptions will allow graziers to obtain culling licences over the phone or email, and more roo shooters will be allowed to operate under the same licence inside an owner’s property.

Carcasses will also no longer need to be tagged and can be left in the paddock because graziers are now allowed to use them for a range of non-commercial uses such as bait.

