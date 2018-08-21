Flu could still strike

Dr Funmi Komolafe vaccinating Broken Hill Superclinic staff member Michelle Dahlitz. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Dr Funmi Komolafe vaccinating Broken Hill Superclinic staff member Michelle Dahlitz. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

With flu season well underway it has come as a timely reminder to stay healthy; despite no local presentations of the illness.

Earlier this week the Influenza Surveillance Weekly Report by Health NSW highlighted that there were no recorded flu notifications in the Far West region of NSW during the weeks ending August 5 and July 29.

Broken Hill Superclinic’s Dr Fumi Komolafe has warned that is still too early to assume the flu season would be a “good one”.

Please log in to read the whole article.