Musos’ back on song

General Manager of the Musicians’ Club, Michael Boland. PICTURE: Callum Marshall General Manager of the Musicians’ Club, Michael Boland. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Civic Centre’s long rebuilding had helped, along with other reasons, to make the Musicians’ Club “successful again”, according to General Manager Michael Boland.

Mr Boland said two years ago when the club was coming out of administration and many difficult years that there was a “long fight in front of us.”

But better finances and being able to reinvest more into the club’s facilities, and the timing of the Civic Centre’s construction work, allowed the club to pick up many of the shows booked for the city’s civic hall.

Please log in to read the whole article.