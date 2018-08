Roos and Robins in finals clash

West and South have had scrappy clashes in the Under 18’s games throughout the season. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling West and South have had scrappy clashes in the Under 18’s games throughout the season. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s under 18 AFL season comes to a thrilling conclusion tonight when West take on South in the Grand Final.

The Roos, under the coaching of Darren Smith, are gunning for their second straight under 18s flag and finished the regular season as minor premiers.

Their opponents, West, are coached by Cowen Smith and won their way through to tonight’s decider by defeating North last week by 65 points in a game that was more competitive than the score-line would have you believe.

Please log in to read the whole article.