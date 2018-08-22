False hope over magistrate housing

By Craig Brealey

The NSW Government appeared to have little interest in restoring a resident magistrate to Broken Hill, according to the Shadow Attorney General, Paul Lynch.

The last permanent magistrate left the city in December last year and since then magistrates have been flown into the city from Sydney and elsewhere to administer justice in the BH Local Court.

Taxpayers are picking up the tab for their air fares and accommodation because the government-owned magistrate’s house was in April deemed unsuitable for them.

Please log in to read the whole article.