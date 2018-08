Stargazing on the go

Dr. Muhammad Akbar Hussain with his custom-built mobile observatory at the Broken Hill Racecourse. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Dr. Muhammad Akbar Hussain with his custom-built mobile observatory at the Broken Hill Racecourse. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Locals were able to view the wonders of space at the racecourse on Tuesday night with the help of a mobile observatory.

As part of science week the Southern Cross Outreach Observatory Project (SCOOP) arrived in town, allowing people to look out into the night sky with a computerised telescope within a custom-built observatory.

The mobile observatory, which can move a full 360 degrees to help would-be astronomers get the right view, is the brain-child of Adelaide medical practitioner, Dr. Muhammad Akbar Hussain.

